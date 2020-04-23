|
|
Tony & Katherine Butterfield
Be the Light, Spread the Light
We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our beloved Tony Mark and Katherine Marie Butterfield, who were tragically taken from us Saturday, April 18, 2020. They have now become guardian angels to their three precious children, Rusty Mark (4), Brooklyn Kate (2), and Brighton London (6 months).
Katherine and Tony met shortly after high school and became fast friends. They dated before they both served full-time missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The day Tony returned home from his mission, they decided they wanted to spend forever together. They were married 4 months later in the Draper Utah Temple. They were blissfully happy together; their children bringing them so much added joy. Katherine was quick to serve, share a laugh and a smile; she was a friend to everyone. Tony would give the shirt off his back. His ambition and hard work were evident in all he did and accomplished for his family. Everyone who met Katherine and Tony loved them. They will be forever missed by all who knew them.
We express our sincere gratitude to our community and friends. In keeping with CDC guidelines surrounding Covid-19 no public services will be held. We invite you to join in a webcast funeral service on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
For full obituary, to leave condolences and to view the webcast please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com, click on tribute wall to view.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020