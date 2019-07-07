|
1955 ~ 2019
Tony (Antone) H. Mason, born August 17, 1955 to Ann and Doyle Mason, slipped quietly away Saturday, July 6th after a long, hard-fought battle with CLL leukemia and MDS.
Tony was a 35 plus year veteran of Law Enforcement. His career began as a Bingham County Sheriff in Blackfoot, Idaho. He served most of his career in Midvale City as a Patrol Officer, Sergeant, Detective, and Chief of Police. After merging with UPD, Tony served the remainder of his time in Midvale as Deputy Chief until his retirement. Tony served the community in many ways, and held many positions, but was exceptionally proud of assisting with organizing the Salt Lake Area Metro Gang Unit, where he forged life long friendships.
Tony had many passions. He was incredibly loving and dedicated to his family, he loved woodworking, playing the guitar, camping with his family (especially his grandkids), and traveling with his wife Paula. He was a proud member of the Greek Orthodox Church, where he sang in the choir.
He leaves behind Paula, his wife of 33 years, his children Jarred (Amanda), Josh (Emily), and Lacey from his first marriage to Debbie Rigby Soelberg and with Paula they had Amanda (Greg) St. Clair, and Andrew (Lexi). He was a proud Papou to 10 grandchildren: Makayla, Ethan, Hunter, Zack, Benjamin, Claire, Mitchell, Isabel, Haygen and Brydger. He also leaves behind his brothers Terry (Linda) and Gale Mason, Sister Colleen (Tom) Zdunich, Carol Ann Martinez; Mother in law Stella Saltas, Godsons Jake and Nick Roberts, and his fur baby Mollie as well as many more dear friends and family members.
Many thanks to staff in the BMT and ICU units at LDS Hospital during Tony's treatment.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 10 from 5:00-8:00 PM, with the Trisagion Prayer Service at 7:00, at Redwood Memorial Estates Mortuary, 6500 S Redwoood Rd.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 11 at 11:00 AM, at Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church, 5335 S Highland Dr., Holladay, UT 84117.
May His Memory Be Eternal.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 7, 2019