Tony Hartt
1933 ~ 2019
Our loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Anthony (Tony) John Hartt, passed away on August 14, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City. He was born on August 6, 1933 in Henderson, Colorado to Lavy Shelby Hartt and Flora Martinez. Tony married Lois Neptune, later divorced. He married the love of his life, Marjorie Candelaria on May 20, 1989 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in West Jordan, Utah. He worked for Hungarian Flour Mills, Eaton Metal Products Inc., Hercules and Kennecott Copper in the Clerical Union. He always said, "I never had a bad job, but the bosses were something else." He served in the US Army as a company and personnel clerk. He was honorably discharged. He enjoyed riding his horse, fishing with Marjorie, camping, hunting, a game of pool, trips to Wendover, reading, listening to old Western songs, watching John Wayne movies and working in Senior Center Woodshop. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; children, Mike (Kris McCumber) Hartt, Becky (Bob Hybertson) Hartt, Tami (John) Finley, Johna (Kalem) Atkinson; 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. A special thanks to the VA Medical Staff in the SICU Unit for the kindness, love and support. A special thanks to Matt, Gabriel, Zach, Fernando and all the wonderful people who helped us through this difficult time. Much love and thanks to my brothers and sisters for all the support given to me, especially Charlie and Fred for being my caretakers.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 7405 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park, Bluffdale, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019