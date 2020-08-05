Tony Martin

Tony Joe Martin
In Loving Memory
West Valley City, UT-With deepest sorrow, we announce that Tony Joe Martin, age 51 our most beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, family member and friend passed away suddenly on Tuesday 28Jul2020 while at home.
Those who knew Tony, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Tony will be missed everyday by his Father, Israel Joe Martin, his Mother, Alice Martin, Sister June Martin LeMaster (Craig), Sister Jackie Martin, brother Tom Martin (Stacy), his daughters Caitlynn Martin Carson (Dylan) & Baylee Martin, his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many, many great friends.
Tony was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important - simplicity of living a life with those you love over any material possessions. Although he threw some of the most memorable parties during the greater half of a century he would trade it all for a night in front of a fire with his friends and family. Tony's girls were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Tony's kind spirit, passion for animals, love of reading, and zest for life will live on through them.
We know Tony is now with his family in heaven that have passed before him and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.
We LOVE and MISS you so much XOXO.
Special thanks to Tiffany Mace, Inshalla "Taco" Poulsen and Cheri Jacobson for your long time love and partnership for Tony.
Tony's viewing: Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Memorial Redwood Mortuaries & Cemeteries; 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT 84123, 1pm MST and 3 PM graveside.
"Good people pass away; the godly often die before their time. But no one seems to care or wonder why. No one seems to understand that God is protecting them from the evil to come. For those who follow godly paths will rest in peace when they die." Isaiah 57:1-2. Please visit www.memorialutah.com
for more details on how to join the service by live streaming if you are unable to attend.