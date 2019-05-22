|
Tony Enoc Ortega
1941 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Tony Enoc Ortega, age 78, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah following a long battle with Dementia. Tony was born on January 5, 1941 in Center, Colorado. He was the twelfth child of Antonio G. Ortega and Cirila Herrera Ortega.
Tony married the love of his life, Lucille Margaret Ortega, on May 15, 1971 in Salt Lake City, Utah. They had two children, Brian in 1972 and Arabella Debbie in 1976, and spent their lives together focused on faith, family, and having fun.
Tony spent the majority of his career, 35 years, working for the Facilities Department at the University of Utah, rising from a maintenance worker to the Director of the Department. Tony was a lifelong Utes fan and loved attending football games with his son. After Tony retired, he found joy traveling with his daughter and being "Bompo" to his three grandsons.
Tony is survived by his sister Ruth (Frank) Crespin of Mesquite, NV; brothers Jake (Delilah) Ortega of Salt Lake City, UT and Victor (Josie) Ortega of Salt Lake City, UT; many nieces and nephews; daughter-in-law KrisDee Ortega of Draper, UT; and his beloved grandsons, Brayden, Jake, and Dylan Ortega of Draper, UT.
Tony was preceded in death by both his parents; ten older siblings; his cherished wife, Lucille; and both of his treasured children, Brian and Arabella Debbie.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00am at Redwood Memorial Estates located at 6500 S. Redwood Road in West Jordan, Utah.
Tony's family would like to thank the staff at Willow Wood Care Center for their loving care over the last few years. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 22, 2019