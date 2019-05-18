Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Viewing
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View Map
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Holladay 10th Ward Chapel
4601 South Chapel Drive
Holladay, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Torrance Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Torrance Larson


1986 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Torrance Larson Obituary
Holladay, UT - Our precious son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend went home to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on May 14, 2019. Torrance was born on the beautiful morning of June 3, 1986 and was the light and joy of our lives. He was taken too soon by a disease that has robbed so many families of precious children and this world will not be the same without him. We lost our son to addiction and we are proud of the battle he fought and won and how many times he won before he didn't.
Torrance is survived by his parents Ronald and Patricia Larson, sister Kara Maria Larson, Angel Doss Torrance's beautiful and loving girlfriend, nephew Maximus Granillo and niece Ava May Granillo.
Funeral services celebrating Torrance's life will be held on May 20th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Holladay 10th Ward Chapel, 4601 South Chapel Drive (2565 East), Holladay, UT. 84117 at 11:00am. A light lunch will be held after the service. A viewing will be held at Holbrook Mortuary on Sunday May 19th from 4:00 to 6:00pm and at the church Monday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment will be at the Garden City Cemetery in Garden City, UT.
Full obituary and guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now