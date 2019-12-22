|
1968 ~ 2019
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our courageous and beautiful wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Tracy Kriss Harman-Jensen. Tracy was born December 2, 1968 in Salt Lake City, UT to Kenneth and Sandra Jacobsen Harman. She died at St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City, December 19, 2019 from Diabetes and Lupus complications.
Tracy graduated from Cyprus High School, Class of 1987. She was a proud 1991 graduate of Westminster College in Salt Lake City, UT earning her Bachelor of Science in Marketing. She worked at W H Freeman Publishing until her health no longer allowed.
On August 24, 1991 Tracy married Michael L. Jensen at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Salt Lake City, Utah. From that day forward they began a perfect devotion to one another throughout life's challenges.
She is survived by her husband Mike and daughter Alexandra Janemarie Jensen; parents Kenneth and Sandra Harman Taylorsville, UT; Brothers: Mark (Saundra) Harman, Taylorsville, UT; Lance (Rubi) Harman, Herriman, UT; parents-in-law Leonard and Judi Jensen, Sugarhouse, UT; Brother-in-law Todd Jensen, Sugarhouse, UT and Sister-in-Law Rebecca (Dave) Peacock, Seattle, WA; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her Grandparents, Norman & Edna Jacobsen; Vearl & Blanche Harman; Niece, Madison Harman and numerous great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Nothing was more important to Tracy than being Mom to her daughter Alex. She took delight in taking her to dance and swim lessons, ice skating competitions and Disneyland vacations. She was overjoyed seeing Alex perform as a Child of Light Ice-skater in the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the 2002 Olympics where Tracy also volunteered. Tracy had a passion for photography. She made custom scrapbooks for family members sharing her love of photos. She created beautiful beadwork jewelry for friends and family. Always a dog mom, she adored her Popeye the pug and Sissy the Chihuahua. She loved music, fishing with Mike, the color pink, hiking and of course Utah Utes Football! She had a great love for her brothers although she did not like going to their Hockey practices!
Much appreciation goes to the team of doctors, nurses, CNA's and others who provided care to Tracy over the years. We wish to express a special heartfelt thank you to Tracy's sister-in-law, Saundra Harman, who lovingly donated her kidney providing us eleven more years to build treasured memories.
Funeral Services Saturday, December 28, 2:00 PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 261 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT. Viewing is Friday, December 27, 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Park.
"May you soar with the Angels Tracy as you are now free from the struggles and pain you have endured for so many years. May God bless and keep you Tracy until we meet again."
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019