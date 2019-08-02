|
|
Trent and Brian Thatcher
In Loving Memory
In loving memory of Trent and Brian Thatcher. Trent Morton, of West Valley City, the youngest of five children to John and Gayle Thatcher was born January 26, 1971 in Utah. He was in a tragic accident on July 29th that has taken him away from the love of his life, Michelle Gallo, their two sons Nicholas (18) and Jacob (8). Trent has returned home to Heavenly Father, joining his older brother Brian who passed away in September of 2018, and his mother in 2013. Brian was born June 23, 1969. Trent is also survived by father John, brother Scott, sisters Sandy and Wendy (Randy) Butterfield. A celebration of life and viewing will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Kramer Family Funeral Home, 2500 Decker Lake Blvd. #1 West Valley, Utah, 84119. Condolences may be left online at http://www.kramerfamilyfuneral.com. Additional information may also be found at this Web site.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019