Tricia Mae
(Trish) Coder
In Loving Memory
Tricia Mae (Trish) Coder left her Island Paradise on 16 June 2019 to receive an eternal measure of Love and ALOHA from the open arms of our Lord. She leaves behind: her hero, love of her life and husband of forty-seven years, Dean Robert (Bob) Coder; brother Steve (Tami) Bratton, sister Patina Herrington, Gary Thompson Jr., Tom Thompson, Lori Sheranian Kim Hines and Wendy Del Carpio, nieces, nephews and countless foster kids.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Patricia (Robert) Bratton, Gary Thompson; grandparents.
Those that have known and loved Trish can rest assured that her love for the island people will remain there and made evident by the countless souls she impacted through her (and Bob's) compassionate commitment to the homeless on the North Shore. Her warm spirit, genuine hugs and compassion for all those she encountered will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please show your Aloha by random acts of kindness or by making a donation to one the countless agencies that tend to the needs of the homeless on the island. A celebration of life paddle- out will be held Saturday, July 20 on the North Shore of Oahu.
Mililani Mortuary (Mauka) is in charge of arrangments.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 2 to July 7, 2019