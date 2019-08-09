|
|
Tricia Prokopis More
1960 ~ 2019
Our beloved, amazing, and energetic Trish, 58, passed away from a heart attack on Tuesday, July 30th. Her fierce devotion to her family and friends was evident in everything she did, especially raising her three beautiful daughters: Madison, Camryn, and Hannah. Trish was born to John and Marie Prokopis on August 25, 1960. On June 23, 1984, she married Steve More. They have spent many wonderful years raising their girls in California and Colorado.
Trish made everything an adventure. While she was not the most graceful person, her tenacity, wit, sense of humor, and charm won over the hearts of everyone she met. She was an accomplished, hard-working, highly regarded mother and business woman, with the perfect balance of mischief in both her personal and professional life. Trish and Steve instilled strong values in their children and her memory will live on in their smiles, love of music, concerts, sports, and even her beloved cats. Trish, we will raise a Tito's extra dirty martini to you for a life that was way too short but well lived.
Trish is survived by her husband Steve; three daughters; Maddie (Ryan), Camryn, and Hannah; parents, John and Marie; brother Tedd (Joni); sister Brooke; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends who brought immense joy and laughter to her life. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and father-in-law.
Private services are to be held by her family in Littleton, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019