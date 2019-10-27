|
Trilba J. Lindsay
1934 ~ 2019
Trilba J. Lindsay passed away October 23, 2019 at the age of 85, in West Jordan, UT. She was born September 10, 1934 in Eden, UT to David C. and Alice Vivian Cheney Lindsay and loved growing up on a farm. She graduated from Weber High school and attended Weber State College.
Trilba was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a full time mission in Great Britain, 1958-1959. She was employed by the Church prior to and after her mission, and became associated with Murdock Travel and the Church Travel Office from 1978 - 1994. She loved to travel and some of the places she visited included Hawaii and Israel. In 1963, she was called to serve as a member of the Primary General Board, a calling she would have for 16 years serving as administrative assistant, assistant General Secretary, and General Secretary. In the 1980's, Trilba served as President of the Salt Lake Sugar House Stake Primary, a position she held for 9 years. Other Church callings included teaching, leadership and historical positions.
Trilba was a gifted historian and was always seen with a pen and paper in hand, ready to note everything happening around her. She wrote volumes of Journals and was a great help to her family with family history. She treasured the Temple and attended often. Trilba made it a point to get to know new people in a personal way. She made friends easily, whether at the UPS Store, Smith's Grocery or the staff at the Doctor's office. She made everyone feel loved and happy to be in her presence. She loved to share the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and wasn't afraid to tell people about it. She was a great sister, friend and loyal aunt to her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, never missing a birthday and making them a priority by traveling great distances to attend baby blessings, baptisms, graduations, weddings, mission farewells and mission homecomings. When one visited her home, the phone was often ringing with friends and family calling to talk.
Trilba is survived by her brother W. Dean (Mary) Lindsay, sister Deanna L. Miles, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, half-sisters Lydia Hill, Ina Hall, Ella Reeder, half-brother John J. Lindsay, Sister Buelah Wittenbach and brother David S. Lindsay.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sarah Jane Pieper and her staff as well as Harts for Hospice, especially her nurse Rachel, for attending to Trilba's every need.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Taylorsville 3rd Ward located at 1457 West Atherton Drive Taylorsville, UT. Viewings will be held Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm at McDougal Funeral Home 4330 S. Redwood Rd Taylorsville, and Saturday morning from 10:00-10:45 am prior to the services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Trilba asked for donations to Primary Children's Hospital.
https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate/?hospital=5103
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2019