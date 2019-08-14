|
"Trini"
Salt Lake City, UT-Trinidad B. Valenzuela beloved mother, tia and friend returned peacefully to her Father in Heaven on August 12, 2019 in Salt Lake City, UT. Trini (as she was lovingly called) was born in Taltal, Chile on July 25, 1937 to David Barraza Gutierrez and Maria Elena Gutierrez Gutierrez. Trini left her beloved Taltal and moved to Arica, Chile to become a nanny. She was loved by the kids she took care of Nena, Oscar and YiYi. In Arica she met Fernando B. Valenzuela and later married. From that union they had their only child Maria Eugenia. In 1969 she immigrated to the USA with her husband and her daughter and settled in Salt Lake City, UT. She learned to speak English and worked hard. She became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Trini worked for Manuel's Mexican Foods and 19 years for Beehive Clothing Mills. She was a pioneer in the Chilean community and in her beloved Barrio Lucero. She became well known for her chilean pastries, cakes, alfajores, rosquitas, empanadas and baby t-shirts she made with love. Many children in the valley benefited from her lovely baby t-shirts. Trini was a virtuous woman, she had many talents and she took pride. Maria called her "Mujer Maravilla". She was a hard worker and a strong woman. She loved gardening and many people in the neighborhood admired her beautiful garden. Trini loved to travel to Las Vegas, Hawaii and her beloved Chile with the help of Delta Airlines. We will miss our dear Mami Trini but we know she is reunited with so many family members and friends that were waiting for her.
She is survived by her only daughter Maria (Juan Cruces), her only surviving sister Guacolda Barraza and many nieces and nephews in Chile and in Salt Lake City. Trinidad was preceded in death by her parents, her 2 brothers and 10 sisters in Chile . She was also preceded by Atu, Dingo and Dingita her four legged kids. Maria and Juan would like to thank all the special CNA Angels that took care of our dear Mami Trini during the seven years with her disease. We are forever in debt with you special angels. A very special thank you to Osmond Memory Care staff, Dr. Brett Porter and Dawn, Rocky Mountain Hospice staff, Jenny her Hospice RN, Dr. Millward, Consuelo, Chaplain Susie, social worker Linda for their love and wonderful quality of care for our Mami Trini.
A viewing will be held at Nibley Park Ward (2465 So 800 East Salt Lake City, UT) Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6pm-8pm. Funeral Services will be at Nibley Park Ward on Saturday, August 17, 2019 11am-12noon. Viewing from 10:00am-10:45am. Interment Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park (3401 S. Highland Dr. Salt Lake City, UT
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019