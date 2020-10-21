In Loving Memory

Tristan Sokol our beloved son & brother has passed on Oct. 1st 2020, due to natural causes at 10:51pm.

We were blessed to have him for a short loving time as he was called back to do god's work in another glorious land and place. He will "truly be missed by his Mother & Father Sandra & Reese Sokol, as well as his sisters Mandy & Sierra and his brothers Antone & Blaze.

May God bless you in your journey as you have blessed all of us !



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store