1/1
Tristan Sokol
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tristan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory
Tristan Sokol our beloved son & brother has passed on Oct. 1st 2020, due to natural causes at 10:51pm.
We were blessed to have him for a short loving time as he was called back to do god's work in another glorious land and place. He will "truly be missed by his Mother & Father Sandra & Reese Sokol, as well as his sisters Mandy & Sierra and his brothers Antone & Blaze.
May God bless you in your journey as you have blessed all of us !

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved