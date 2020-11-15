Troy Austin Lindquist

1962 ~ 2020

Troy Austin Lindquist, 58, passed away peacefully at home on November 10th, 2020, due to liver failure and complications from colon cancer.

Troy was born in Oakland, California in 1962, and grew up in Roy, Utah. He earned a BA in Economics and Political Science at the University of Utah and an MA in International Relations at the University of San Diego, during which he spent a summer term in Ireland at Trinity College.

His passion was to work, live, and travel internationally, so after a brief stint as a Legislative Analyst at a law firm in San Diego, he sought out a career in the US State Department and landed a job as a Diplomatic Courier in 1993. His first posting was Frankfurt, Germany, which, being a Francophile, was not his first choice, but allowed him to embark on his dream of traveling the world. During this time, he met his wife, Kristy, on a ski trip to Austria, so he would hopefully agree it was worth the sacrifice! Troy's career progressed quickly, and he and Kristy lived in Frankfurt three different times for a total of 13 years and it eventually felt like home. It was also the birthplace of their son, Tor. Together, they also lived in Bangkok, Thailand, where their daughter Signe was born, Vienna, Austria, and Washington, D.C., where he led the worldwide Diplomatic Courier Service for 5 years. Troy retired from the US State Department in 2013 and moved into the private sector as an Office Administrator at Ballard Spahr in Salt Lake City and then at DLA Piper in San Francisco.

While Troy was very successful in his career, he worked to live, not lived to work - and he lived more in his 58 years than most people do in a lifetime. Troy had a love for music that started with new wave and punk and moved eventually to jazz and many other genres. You never spent time with Troy without some great music playing in the background. He was an avid skateboarder growing up, and in the 70's became part of an early group of snowboarding pioneers on Winterstick boards - a brand (and community) to which he became reconnected in his 50s as a boarder, investor, and advisor. He was an accomplished golfer with a single-digit handicap and golfed all over the world - from the "browns" in Africa to the Old Course in St. Andrews - and landed tickets to The Masters twice. Troy was also a brilliant cook who loved to create delicious meals for his family and friends, savored great wine, and couldn't resist good black coffee (preferably while sitting in a delightful European café).

Troy was the kind of person who knew a lot about a lot. He devoured the news, read more books than most of us combined, and always had a story to share (many from his travels all over the world). He was the perfect dinner guest, as he could talk to anyone and had a gift for being truly present and engaged in any conversation.

He was centered, thoughtful, and it was nearly impossible to engage him in a fight. His golfing buddies always said Troy's "inner Californian" served him well, which is why he won almost half of the annual golf championships they played around the world. He was an eternal optimist who accepted things "as they came" and would always find the silver lining. He had no regrets and never held on to anything negative. The phrase "you should" was not part of his vocabulary and he often said guilt was a wasted emotion.

Troy was a dedicated husband and father who spent his time building quality relationships with his family and close friends. He was humble and sincerely grateful (and surprised) at how wonderful his life turned out to be. Despite having cancer twice and battling complications for the past 3 years, he never complained. When asked how he was doing, it was always "better" or "I feel good". He was witty and humorous up until the day he passed. As his kids say, he was great at one-liners.

Troy is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Kristy, daughter, Signe, son, Tor, sister, Jody (Arlen) Jarrett and brother, Tracy (Lisa) Lindquist. Troy is preceded in death by his sister Michelle Buckway, father, Nick Lindquist and mother, Janice Lindquist.

Due to the pandemic, there will be a private family graveside service on November 28, 2020, at the Ogden City Cemetery, under the direction of Larkin Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in memory of Troy. He received excellent care here for almost 3 years.

Please share your condolences, memories and pictures to this InMemori site we have created to remember Troy.



