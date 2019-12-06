|
Troy W. Briggs
1963 - 2019
Our loving Father, Brother, Grandfather, and Friend passed away Dec 1,2019 in West Jordan, UT. He was born July 14, 1963 to Melvin & Kathryn Briggs. Troy graduated from Bingham high school in 1981. After High School he married Wendy Carlsen & later divorced. He also married Tammy Hamp in 1995, and later divorced. Troy loved anything outdoors, long rides on his Harley, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his Grandkids. He dedicated his career of more than 25 yrs with Noland & Son Construction where he made life long friendships. Troy was the most kind & caring person who would do anything he could to help. His smile was contagious and had a heart of gold. Dad, you are going to be missed by so many people. We all love you! Troy is survived by his daughter, Mandy(Dustin) Knight, bonus daughter Danielle Teerlink, 2 step kids- Steven(Devani) Willden, & Shantel Hamp. 4 grandkids, Ethan,Carter,Oaklei, & Blakelei, brother Val(Gayelynn)Briggs, sister Allyson Larsen, and his girlfriend Tymie Siddoway who he loved so much. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Jenkins Soffe-South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy(106th S) South Jordan, Utah from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019