Troy Christensen

Troy D Christensen
1975 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Troy David Christensen was born June 5, 1975 and was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on June 25, 2020.
Troy leaves behind his wife Melissa Fairbourne Christensen and their five children. Taylor Christensen, Kaitlyn Christensen, Treven Christensen, Anthony Fairbourne & Nathan Anderson. His mother Linda Chavez (Tom), his father Floyd Christensen (Sally), his three sisters Deana Halloway (Mike), DeAnna Hendrickson (Chad) & Tara Washington (Keith). He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Troy's greatest accomplishments were his five children. Troy also served a LDS mission for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Troy always gave 100% on any events that the family held and never missed the special events for one of his children, God had to make him so big so he could carry around that big smile and heart. He truly had no idea how he touched everybody's soul or how wonderful he was. Troy strolled through life making the world a better place and never missed an opportunity to tell you how beautiful you are or how proud he was of you.
Until we meet again, watch over all of us.
A viewing will be held Wednesday 7/1/2020 from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. Please visit Memorialutah.com for live-streaming instructions for funeral service. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be mandatory for all viewing and funeral services.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.