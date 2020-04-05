|
|
Troy C. McDermaid
May 25, 1966 - March 22, 2020
After battling with health problems, our beloved son and brother, Troy Clark McDermaid, passed away of natural causes at the age of 53 on March 22, 2020.
He was born to Midge Marjorie Morgan and Clark G. McDermaid on May 25, 1966 in Murray, Utah. He graduated from Alta High School, attended Dixie State University and Nouveau Riche College.
Troy loved life and enjoyed sharing his life with family and friends. He always went out of his way to help neighbors, friends, and anyone else in need of help. Troy dreamed of owning a restaurant to cook for and serve the homeless. He was a certified master Welder and successful business owner who had a strong passion for the outdoors, sky diving, flying small aircrafts, cooking, real-estate investments, and conservation of Mother Earth.
Survived by his mother, Midge Morgan, father, Craig Pallotta; his brother, Todd W. and Sharyn M. McDermaid; and father-figure to Jonathon Nemanic. Preceded in death by his brother, Travis Shane McDermaid; grandparents, Wayne B. Morgan and Marjorie E. Searle, Wallace C. McDermaid and Lila H. Smith, George and Ellen Plott. Special thank you to Cheryl Viera for your love, kindness, and unconditional friendship to Troy and our family.
Due to the current situation and restrictions with COVID-19, there will be NO public memorial services. Instead, all services will be held privately, by invitation only.
Please respect all guidelines put forth by government agencies and the family's wish to honor these guidelines by minimizing the potential of exposure. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Larkin Mortuaries and Cemeteries. The private graveside service will be held at Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary and Cemetery, Sandy, Utah.
A video link will be made available after the private services. To request a link, please email [email protected] where you can send condolences and fond memories to the family.
Memorial contributions in honor of Troy can be sent to The Road Home homeless shelter in Salt Lake City by following the below URL: https://www.theroadhome.org/give.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020