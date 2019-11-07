Home

Troy Lynn Stevenson


1973 - 2019
Cottonwood Heights, UT-Troy Lynn Stevenson, 46, of Sandy, UT died on November 2nd, 2019 in Salt Lake City. He was born on May 15th, 1973 in Salt Lake City to Darwin Clyde and Colleen "Gaye" Stevenson.
He is survived by his parents, his two brothers Cory and Craig and their spouses and his daughter Ashley. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his uncle and his sister.
A viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., followed by a service at 12:00 p.m. at the Willow Creek 7th Ward building, 2115 East Creek Road, Sandy, UT 84093. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Millcreek. Funeral Services entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Full obituary and online condolences will be posted at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/troy-lynn-stevenson/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
