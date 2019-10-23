|
Troy S. Burnham
1962 ~ 2019
Troy Sherwood Burnham passed away October 19, 2019 after his battle with cancer at the young age of 56. He was born November 5, 1962 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Boyd Morgan and Donna Ruth Sherwood Burnham.
Throughout the years, Troy found passions in many different jobs. He was employed by Salt Lake County School Districts, All Around Tree Care and Flame-In-Go where he was on the Engine Crew helping to extinguish many forest fires.
Troy leaves behind his son Troy Kenny, daughter Tirah, son-in-law Chris and his grandson Clark, as well as all of his siblings: Terry, Donald (Lori), Ronald and Rita (Wally). He is preceded in death by his parents Boyd and Donna (Sherwood) Burnham. Special thanks to Rocky Mountain Hospice for their comfort and support. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his honor to FAMM.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Le Jadin at The Rose Shop, 1910 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy from 12-2pm. Inurnment will follow in Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019