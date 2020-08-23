Tubber Okuda

In Loving Memory

Born and raised in Utah. He graduated from Weber Junior College and the University of Utah. He was registered and licensed to practice as a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Utah. Successfully operated his CPA firm for over 50 years. He was active in his church. He held various offices in the CPA Associations. He was the President of the Japanese American Citizens League in 1966.

His outside interests included coaching sports, playing golf, and spending time with family. He was a devoted Jazz and Ute fan and was a member of the Crimson Club.

Preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, and 2 sisters. Survived by a sister, wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He is cherished by his family and will be missed.

He passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 12, 2020. Private family services were held on August 21, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV.



