1946 ~ 2020

Tucker Thomson passed away July 20, 2020 after a 6 year struggle with prostate cancer. He had an amazing ability to survive anything that was thrown at him including multiple car accidents, emergency surgeries and cancer. He had a stubborn streak and when his mind was made up that was IT. His engaging and flirtatious personality drew women to him like moths to a flame. His outsized personality, presence and intellect filled a room and entertained all.

Tucker was born Thomas Donald on June 1, 1946 in Baltimore MD. His family moved to LaPorte, IN in 1952. He was the Indiana State High Hurdles champion in 1964 and attended Purdue University on a track scholarship. Eventually he earned a BS and MS at Purdue, a PhD in Pharmacology at the University of Utah in 1974 and a VMD from University of Pennsylvania in 1978. He married Jody Zarnick in 1969, later divorced. He worked at a mixed practice vet clinic in Middletown, CT for one year before joining Elanco Animal Health in Greenfield, IN. He was instrumental in the development of Micotil, a breakthrough treatment for cattle pneumonia. He traveled the world promoting the benefits and safety of Micotil after its approval in 1992. He also worked with the United States Pharmacopeia Animal Drug division. Married Mary Brooks in 1995. Retired in 2002 and moved to Bountiful, UT. He enjoyed sailing, snow skiing, ATV'ing, camping, long motorcycle trips, shooting sports and baking bread. In 2007, he rode his beloved BMW 1200RS to Alaska which he considered one of his greatest achievements. He took several weeklong bicycling trips in IN, MT, OR, NY and UT. Tucker became involved with monarch butterfly restoration inspiring others to grow milkweed to sustain the monarch butterfly. He was endlessly curious, always finding new interests and hobbies. His mind was filled with knowledge on many subjects and he especially loved all things aerospace related, he would have been an astronaut if he could. He was proud of his Scottish heritage and visited Scotland several times finding cousins and his great aunt Vene Thomson to whom he grew especially close.

He is survived by his wife Mary, sons, Michael McIntyre, CA, Mike (Carolyn) Thomson, MN, Brody Thomson, Hong Kong, Iain Thomson, UT, sister Joyce, OR, grandchildren, Cade, Delaney , Finn, Cooper, Cameron and Audrey Thomson and furbaby Bella. Tucker will be missed and our hope is that he is at peace and has found solace in joining his parents, his brother Jock and sister Bonnie and many pets who preceded him in death.

Due to COVID restrictions a private memorial service will be held. Memorials may be directed to FurEver Fosters P.O. Box 904 Kincaid, IL 62540. He never met an animal he didn't love-well maybe one or two stubborn cows



