Twila Jane Humpherys Plant
1930 ~ 2019
Murray, Utah-Twila H. Plant passed away peacefully on December 26th at her home in Murray, UT. She was born May 8th, 1930 in Salt Lake City to Erma Floyce Wolford and Melvin Humpherys. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend and wife. She married George W Plant Jr. on June 11, 1947 in SLC, later Solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
She was raised in SLC UT, where she graduated from Granite High School and the LDS Business College. She dearly loved her family. Her life was always about serving her family and others. She held various calling in the LDS Church. She served 7 years with her husband at the IMC Hospital as a service missionary. They met many great people and built many friendships through their service.
Survived by husband, George; Children: Brent (Amaida), Terry (Ann), Cory (Suzanne), Craig (Valerie), Lori Thomas (Steve). 3 siblings, 19 Grandchildren, 26 Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at The Valley Park Ward, 5750 South Nena Way, Murray UT. A viewing will be held from 9:30 AM- 10:45 AM prior to the services. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens will follow the services
For a full obituary and condolence please visit www.premierfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019