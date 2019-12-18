Home

Twyla Irwin
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Twyla Arlene Irwin


1932 - 2019
Twyla Mangum Irwin, 87, passed away December 9, 2019 in Sandy, UT. Born to Ernest Wesley and Elva Ross Mangum October 5, 1932 in Panguitch, UT. She married Charles Edward Irwin on April 13, 1949 in Canyonville, OR. Later solemnized in the Manti LDS Temple. They moved to Hawthrone, NV where they raised 4 children. Twyla worked as an ordinance man at the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot. After retirement they moved to Riverton, UT to be closer to family.
Twyla had many talents, including oil painting, Japanese Bunka Art, ceramics and gardening. She spent the last 60 years doing genealogy. Twyla owned and operated "The Crafty Lady" in Hawthorne, NV. Charles and Twyla were avid golfers. Twyla's family was her greatest love.
Twyla was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as a temple worker at the Jordan River Temple. Twyla and Charles also served a Family History Mission at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City, UT and a full time mission to Surrey, England.
Twyla is survived by son Charles Wesley (Shelley) Irwin, Rocksprings, WY and daughter Debbie (Leo) Madrid, South Jordan, UT, 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren , brother Maynard (Kathy) Mangrum and sister Billie Larraine Cutler.
Twyla is preceded in death by her sweetheart of 70 years, Charles Edward Irwin, sons Douglas Edward Irwin and Todd John Irwin, parents, brothers Dale Ross Mangrum and Junior Mangum, sisters Elma (Bill) Bryant, Trenna Felton and Judy Mangum.
A viewing will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. Private graveside services. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019
