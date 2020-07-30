Tyler (Bear) Arnold

1990 ~ 2020

Our loving son, brother, and uncle of 30 years young, lost his battle on July 24, 2020 in Tooele, Utah. He brought joy into this world on March 16th, 1990. He touched everyone with his wonderful personality and always had something funny to say. He was loved by many and will be missed by many. His dog Thor was his pride and joy and mom's pig Missy thought Tyler was her owner. He even had that special bond with animals. Tyler is survived by his Mother Cindy Arnold of Tooele Utah, His big brother Chancelor Arnold and sister-in-law Alesha Arnold, nephews, Jasper and Caspian Arnold of Tooele Utah, and a brother from another mother and best friend Codi Aragon of Taylorsville, Utah. Tyler is preceded in death by his father Michael Arnold. There will not be a service at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. FOREVER 30 Tyler Arnold. We will always love and miss you!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store