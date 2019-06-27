Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olympus Cove Ward
4407 Fortuna Way
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Olympus Cove Ward
4407 Fortuna Way
TYLER DUANE CISNEROS


6/18/1980 - 6/18/2019
Tyler lived his life to the fullest loving every creation from the slopes in the winter to hikes in the summer.
Tyler adored his wife Liza and beautiful girls Olivia Tyler and Riley Sophia. He was patient, kind compassionate. Tyler you will be missed.
In lieu of flowers contribute to the girls college fund online gf.me/u/tpw85m account.
Services will be held at Olympus Cove Ward. 4407 Fortuna Way
Saturday June 29 at 11am. Preceded with a visitation 1 hr prior (10am)
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 27 to June 28, 2019
