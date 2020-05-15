|
|
Tyler Gene Chow
1979 - 2020
Tyler, age 40, passed away at his home in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born on September 12, 1979; the third of five beloved sons to David Hong Chow and Ruth Ann Manwill Chow.
Tyler attended Alta High School in Sandy, Utah, followed by The University of Utah; where he joined Kappa Sigma. He is an avid Miami Dolphins and University of Utah football fan. Additionally, he enjoys a wide variety of music from 60's and 70's concerts with his dad, listening to '500 Miles' on repeat with his little brother Richard (Nick), FleetwoodMac and even Taylor Swift. Tyler also enjoyed swimming, biking and tennis. Most recently, he enjoyed spending time with his retired father; taking long trips down memory lane, errands to the Chinese store and his dads cooking.
Tyler was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved his close knit family and treasured spending time with his nephew, Payton. He deeply loved his cousins, and their children; becoming the honorary 'fun uncle'.
Tyler is survived by his loving family, parents, David and Ruth Ann Chow; brothers, David Jr. (DJ), Christopher, Casey and Nicholas; cherished nephew, Payton Chow; Grandma, Marilyn Manwill; And many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene and Mary Chow, Lee and Bertha Manwill; and cousins, Kyle Newsome and Jordan Manwill.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 south), Sandy, Utah. A visitation will be held 10:00-11:30 am prior to the services. Online condolences welcomed at LarkinCares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2020