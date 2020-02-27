|
Tyrone K. Lopez
1982 ~ 2020
Our loving son; our grandkid's daddy; our best friend, Tyrone (Ty) Lopez, was called home on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 37. Tyrone was born on May 8, 1982 in Salt Lake City, Utah. From a young age, Ty had a keen perspective of life to go along with his unique wit and sense of humor that made it very easy for him to build friendships with just about anyone. Needless to say, he carried this blessing into adulthood!
Upon obtaining an Associates of Applied Science degree in Computer-Aided Drafting, Tyrone was employed at Hydro Engineering, Inc., for over 17 years in Salt Lake City, as a trained and certified CAD/CAM designer/operator and CNC programmer.
In 2010, Tyrone married Jennifer James and both were blessed with two beautiful children. Alexis (Lexi), his first pride and joy, is as smart as she is beautiful, just like her mom! Tristan (Trix), is the mini-me of his father! All boy; quite the silly willie! To see Trix is to see Ty, they are one in the same! They are the precious loves of both parents!
Tyrone is survived by his wife, Jen, their children, Lexi and Trix; his parents, Richard Lopez and Bertie Kee-Lopez; his father-in-law, Robert (Jim) Ballard, an older brother, Miclyne (Mike) Teller, and a younger sister and brother, Christen and Brandon Lopez; paternal grandparents, Bill & Cecelia Lopez; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Judy Lynn Ballard, maternal grandparents, Tom & Fannie Kee; an aunt, Betty Honena, an uncle, Marvin Lopez, and a niece, Mariah Teller.
We appreciate all the love and support from family members, friends, and the organizations providing services, mentioned below. Ty had an infectious personality that grew into the hearts of those he touched. It is apparent to see that he exists within the hearts of his children and in the memories of those that loved him.
A celebration will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT. Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 1385 E Spring Lane, Holladay, UT. Ty will be laid to rest following Mass at Memorial Mountain Estates Cemetery, 3115 E Bengal Blvd (7800 S), Cottonwood Heights, UT. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020