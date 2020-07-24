Tyson Chase Anderson

4/26/1984 ~ 7/16/2020

Our beloved son, brother and friend Tyson Chase Anderson ended life on his terms after a long and courageous battle with social anxiety and depression disorders. Preciously loved and remembered, and regardless of the inner challenges that beset his life, Tyson was easily the most courageous, honestly humble, and sweetest soul that too few of us were blessed to know. Tyson graduated from Olympus High School, and accepted a University of Utah entrance scholarship as a second semester sophomore the following year. As a National Merit Scholar and for other academic prowess, he was offered compensation and a full scholarship in exchange for his willingness to commit six years to the Navy's nuclear propulsion research program, which he declined in part because his social anxiety disorder had already begun to take its toll. He went on with his brother to achieve success with a remarkable team of video game developers who were in awe of Tyson's creative brilliance and programming skills. More than his professional accomplishments, he was the most compassionate, humble and gentlest of men. We told him we loved him and were there for him, but much as we tried, we were not able to help him escape the dark forces he could finally no longer bear.

Godspeed, Tyson. We love and miss you. We look to meet you in a world wherein you will never again need to hide from the hero you are; a beautiful, gentle world where esteem, joy, laughter and peace will forever fill your heart.

Tyson is preceded in death by his mother, Wendy Gudmundson. He is survived by his father Ladd Anderson and stepmother Tamara Hauge; his brother Matthew Anderson, (Jacqulyn) and step siblings Brittany Power (Derek and Delaney), Jacob Hauge, and extended family, friends and colleagues whose joy it was to know him.

Due to social distancing constraints and what we believe would be Tyson's preference, a private, family memorial service will be held in his honor.



