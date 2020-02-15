|
|
V. Lee Anderson died on February 12, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah from sudden heart failure at the age of 84. He was born February 5, 1936 in Salt Lake City to Vernon Jay Anderson and Emily Margaret Cameron Anderson. His only sibling, Sharon, was born 1 ½ years later. He grew up in Salt Lake City during the Great Depression and World War II, during which his father served in the military. Lee learned to work hard and serve others as a youth. He attended East High School, singing in the Acappella Choir, running on the track team, and graduating in 1954. Lee married Georgia Laney on August 15, 1955 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Four children were born to their marriage: Lisa Dawn, Cameron Lee, Stuart McKay, and Matthew Laney. Lee attended the University of Utah, graduating in 1959 with a BS in Chemistry. Lee and Georgia then moved to Brigham City, Utah and Lee worked at Morton Thiokol. In 1966 they moved to Webster, New York where Lee worked as a Research Laboratory Designer for Xerox Corporation. He served in the Bishopric of the Fairport, New York Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1970, the family was transferred to Cupertino, California. Lee designed research labs for the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) where many of the technological advances of the 20th century were first developed. He was the facility manager at PARC until he retired in 1998. He served in the Bishopric of the Cupertino Ward, and member of the Santa Clara, California Stake High Council. In 1998, Lee and Georgia moved to Eagles Landing PUD in North Salt Lake. Lee served many years on the homeowner's association with a special interest in the common grounds and irrigation system. He served for 21 years as the membership clerk for the Foxhill Ward. Lee survived by his spouse, Georgina Anderson of North Salt Lake; his children Lisa Dawn (DaLon) Esplin of Riverside, Idaho; Cameron Lee (Beverly) Anderson of Leesburg, Virginia; Stuart McKay Anderson of North Salt Lake; and Matthew Laney (Missy) Anderson of Cottage Grove, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sharon Anderson Campbell.
Funeral services will be held at the Foxhill Ward Chapel at 200 South Eagle Ridge Drive, North Salt Lake City at 12 Noon on Monday, February 17, 2020. The family will meet with friends beginning at 10 AM at the church. Funeral services are coordinated by Larkin Mortuary. Interment at Murray Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 15, 2020