|
|
V. LeRoy Hansen
August 24, 1938 - September 18, 2019
V. LeRoy (Roy) Hansen, our loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother passed away at home on the morning of September 18, 2019. Roy was welcomed into this world by his parents, Glade Douglas Hansen and Verona Lucille Anderson on August 24, 1938 in Murray, Utah. After graduating from Murray High School, he worked for AT&T in Salt Lake City, where he met his loving companion, Susan Jane Bircumshaw. They were married on December 21, 1962. Roy and Susan shared 57 devoted years together and raised five children.
Roy served in the U.S. Army after which he graduated from the University of Utah in 1965 with a B.S. in Economics. He continued his career for the next 25 years with AT&T. With his many assignments and promotions, he and the family moved around the country until moving back to Utah in 1980. It was then that he was able to pursue his business ambitions. He became a successful entrepreneur with wide-ranging ventures including computer stores, an oil and gas business, and a property development company. Roy was a true Renaissance man.
He loved golfing, camping, fishing, exploring in the mountains, swimming, but most of all, traveling & spending time with his family. Dad would take the kids on countless weekend adventures including motorcycle rides in the Arizona desert, camping, and prospecting for gold. One of the most memorable trips was when Dad rented a houseboat at Lake Powell and invited each of the children to bring a friend along!
Roy will forever be remembered for his generosity, intelligence, integrity, kindness, sense of humor, optimism, hard work, determination, curiosity, ambition, and empathy. He always put others before himself and loved to serve, often by performing anonymous acts of kindness.
Roy is survived by his loving wife, Susan; five children, Lori (Ted) Townsend, Jeff, Rebecca, Doug (Andria), Jennifer (Maxi) Wachterdorff; six grandchildren; one grandson-in-law; one great-granddaughter; and two brothers, Bruce (Peggy) and Robert (Debbie). Grandpa loved his grandchildren and would always greet them with open arms and the "tickle monster". He was truly one in a million and we love him more than words can say. We will miss him every day.
The family would like to express their gratitude for all of the love and prayers that have been offered on their behalf. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, September 24th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan, UT 84095. The extended family is invited to attend a private viewing and memorial Wednesday, September 25th, with the viewing at 10:30 AM, memorial to follow at 11:00 AM at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary in South Jordan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
"To sleep, perchance to dream…"
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019