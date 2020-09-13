Val Dolph Church
1928-2020
Panguitch, UT-Val Dolph Church
April 29, 1928-September 11, 2020
Val Dolph Church, 92, of Panguitch, Utah, died September 11, 2020 at his home. Val was born on April 29, 1928 in Panguitch, Utah, to Rudolph and Kate Heywood Church. He was raised in a loving family with one brother, Clem and two sisters, Winagene Eyre and Kathleen Church. He married Mary Lou Corlett on October 15, 1947 in Pioche Nevada. The marriage was solemnized in the St. George Temple on December 15, 1951.
Val was an educator, mentor, author, athletic coach, business owner and entrepreneur. He was a man of integrity. Val was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving as a beloved bishop and in many other capacities.
Val provided "Mountains of Memories" and will be greatly missed. He wanted us to "trust in your abilities, help yourself, make your own nest, don't be whiners or snivelers, use the God-given gifts you have to uplift yourself and the people around you in every way you can. That is from where the joy in life comes."
Val is survived by Mary Lou, his wife of 72 years, 9 children, Valerie (Douglas), Blaine (Helen), David (Lisa-Michele), Bruce, Kathryn, Carolyn (Robert), Dolph, Richard (Cheryl), Sandra (Dave), and sister Kathleen Church. He was a beloved grandpa to 25 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Panguitch City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, Utah 84108.