Valdee Ona Wiltsey

September 20, 1937 ~ July 30, 2020

Valdee Ona Wiltsey passed away peacefully at home on July 30th. She is survived by her children Fred and Shelley (Gene) Disbrow, two grandchildren Michael (Misty) and Eric (Lara), and seven great-grandchildren Elijah, Allyson, Jackson, Austin, Elijah, Paisley, and Julianna.

Before I get to the chronological information, Mom wanted me to tell you what she loved.

She loved Jesus, life, family, friends, animals, especially her cats, and dogs. She loved the outdoors; fishing, boating, water skiing, hunting, horse pack trips in the Rocky Mountains, snow skiing, snowmobiling, golfing, camping with Kitty, walks with her dogs and ducks (yes ducks). She loved the indoors; sports on TV (a huge Jazz fan), playing cards, Slots in Wendover, bowling, playing the organ, Sudoku puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, crocheting or when the cat was helping crochitting as she called it.

Backyard BBQs, Superbowl and World Series, whatever the occasion, she was ready to party. Saturday breakfasts with the "Breakfast Group" was a calendar event that never took a backseat.

Valdee was born September 20, 1937, in Pennsylvania. Her family moved to Florida when she was 6 weeks old. She graduated from St. Petersburg High School and made lifelong friends.

Val headed West to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. She embraced the Western culture donning the western wear; jeans, cowboy boots, and cowboy hat.

Val moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, attended college with her daughter and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She retired in 2003 after many years with the Utah Office of Education. She worked part-time at the Delta Center Arena and Buzz baseball field.

Last year, Val, her daughter and son-in-law, moved back to Florida to spend time with family and friends, enjoy the sunshine, and watch the dolphins.

Valdee was preceded in death by her father Harold Stanley Watkins, and her mother Lillian Olson Watkins.

Mom, you're courageous, strong, loving, and the most giving person. Your smile and sense of humor, like no other. You're loved and missed beyond what you could imagine, and we're blessed to have you in our lives.

At our mom's request, no services will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store