Valena Rachel Meyrick Berntson
1933 - 2019
Valena Rachel Meyrick Berntson passed away peacefully on one of her favorite holidays, October 31, 2019, from a valiant struggle with dementia.
She was born August 28, 1933 in Logan, Utah, the daughter of Joseph Meyrick and Agnes Valena South. Attending Logan schools and graduating from Utah State with a B.S. and Masters Degrees in English and Physical Education/Dance. Affiliated with A.X.O. Sponsor Corps, Phi Kappa Phi, Dance Club and the very first Aggiette Selected at Utah State (her claim to fame). She studied summers under famous dance personalities at Colorado College, U of U, and Utah State.
As a young girl, her Welsh grandmother taught her to have a love for music, teaching her how to conduct. She also studied tap, ballet, modern dance, voice and piano. She performed in countless performances, dancing her way through college.
Married Reed Berntson June of 1956 in the Logan Temple. She began teaching school at Olympus High in Salt Lake City: Dance, Physical Education, English, Health, Pep Club Sponsor (22 years) and Drill Team (3 years), for a total of thirty-four years. After retiring, she continued as a substitute teacher and kept score many years for the girls sports.
Valena was involved with the Salt Lake A.S.O. Alumni, U.S.U. Alumni, Salt Lake Opera and sang with the Oratorio Society of Utah for 46 years, traveling abroad several times in performances. She was their special honoree last year for her dedication. She was active in her LDS Church Service as a lifelong chorister, Young Women's President, Relief Society teacher and her favorite love was a Roadshow choreographer, serving as President of the Murray Lady Lions Club. She enjoyed years of golfing, reading, sewing, traveling the world with family and friends. She was a great instigator for neighborhood parties, loved her dogs and helping family. She was always cheerful, encouraging and ready to go at a moment's notice to grab a burger. A wonderful example to all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughters Janis McClellan (West Jordan) and Jayne Springman (South Jordan), seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and a brother Stan (Judith) Meyrick of Logan. Preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Ann Valena and husband Reed.
A special thank you to Sagewood at Daybreak in South Jordan for the outstanding loving care she received the last two years and also the delightful care she enjoyed from Christian Dives of Brio Hospice.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Millcreek Stake Center, 4220 S. Jeanine Drive (400 E). Friends may visit with the family Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray and at the church from 9:30-10:30 am prior to the service at the church. Interment at the Logan City Cemetery at approximately 2:30 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019