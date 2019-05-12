Home

Kaysville, UT-Valynn Roberts Beasley, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from Alzheimer's. She was born in Afton, Wyoming on January 9, 1939, the sixth of seven children of Everal Llewellyn Roberts and Gladys Mary (Wright) Roberts and raised in Etna, Wyoming. She met her eternal companion, Melvin, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were married on her 21st birthday, January 9, 1960 and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on September 18, 1961, celebrating 59 anniversaries together. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 855 E. Mutton Hollow Rd, Kaysville, Utah. Friends and family are invited to visit Monday evening, May 13, 2019, 6-8pm at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N. Main Street in Farmington, and Tuesday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the funeral services held in the Chapel. Interment will follow at the Kaysville City Cemetery. For the full obituary and guestbook, go to www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 12, 2019
