Van Lorin MacCabe
1930 -2019
Van Lorin MacCabe
Born: May 15, 1930 Oakland, CA.
Death: November 17, 2019 Salt Lake City, Utah
Parents: Wilbert Lorin MacCabe and Naomi Shepard
Proceeded in death by his wife Joyce Ann Kartchner MacCabe
Survived by his wife Julia Ellsworth Barret MacCabe
Van served 28 years in the U.S. Navy in capacities of command and cryptography in the Naval Security Group.
After retiring from the Navy he served over 18 years as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 West South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095. On Thursday November 21, 2019 an additional viewing will be held at 2535 E. New Castle Dr. Sandy, UT. before the funeral at 10:30 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Funeral services will be 12:00. Interment will follow services at Veterans Memorial Park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019