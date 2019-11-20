|
Van Lorin MacCabe
1930 ~ 2019
Van Lorin MacCabe (89) died on November 17, 2019 of causes incident to age. The remarkable earthly life of Van began on May 15, 1930 in Oakland, California. He was the first of three children born to Wilbert Lorin MacCabe and Naomi Shepard MacCabe. His childhood memories were of wonderful days growing up on the San Francisco Peninsula with his brother, John, and sister, Sondra. While attending Brigham Young University, Van met and fell in love with Joyce Ann Kartchner. They were married for eternity on August 21, 1951 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Van graduated from Brigham Young University in 1952 with a degree in Political Science and International Relations. He learned the Arabic language at the Army Language School in Monterey California. He earned a Masters Degree from the University of Maryland in Middle East Studies. He joined the Navy in 1955. He served in The Naval Security Group Cryptologic Services. He was assigned to the Island of Guam, California, the Island of Cyprus, Maryland, Japan, Hawaii, Florida, and Alaska. Among his assignments, he served in the Viet Nam War aboard the USS Providence and the USS Oklahoma City. He was also the Commanding Officer of the Naval Security Group Base on Adak, Alaska. He retired as Deputy Commander of the Naval Security Group with the rank of Navy Captain in 1983. His awards include The Legion of Merit, Joint Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V, Vietnamese Navy Distinguished Order and other various Unit and Campaign ribbons.
Immediately after retirement, Van was called to serve as the Mission President of the Salt Lake City South Mission in 1983. He then worked for 8 years in the Church Missionary Department. With his wife Joyce, they moved to England where he was called to serve as President of the London MTC. They later served six more missions in Amman, Jordan, Nauvoo, Illinois, New Zealand, San Diego, Salt Lake City, and Hawaii. Van was a lifetime active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served wherever he was called, including as Bishop in Homestead, Florida and as Counselor in a Stake Presidency in Sandy, Utah. Following the death of his dear wife, Joyce, in 2010, Van served a church service mission in the Missionary Department. He married Julia Barrett in 2012. Together they served missions to Guam and the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Van is survived by his loving wife, Julia, and his five children, Wayne MacCabe (Diane), Kris MacCabe (Gail), Lisa Ensign (Eric), Bret MacCabe (Rita), and Eileen Larsen (Grant), 29 grandchildren and 59 great grandchildren, and his sister Sondra (Lester). He is also survived by Julia's 6 children. A viewing will be held Wednesday evening November 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 pm at the Jenkins-Soffe funeral chapel, 1007 West South Jordan Parkway (106th South) South Jordan, Utah. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday November 21 at 12:00 at the Granite Stake Center. 2535 E. Newcastle Dr. Sandy, Utah with a prior viewing at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Utah State Veterans Cemetery, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluff Dale, Utah, immediately following the service. The family would like to express a sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at the American Fork and University Utah Hospitals for their most kind and professional ICU assistance. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019