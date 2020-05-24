|
|
Van Neil Spencer
1923-2020
Van Spencer one of the last true gentlemen died May 23 2020 at the age of 97.
Van was born in 1923 of pioneer stock in Monticello, Utah to Pearl Wilson Spencer and George Brigham Spencer. One of eight children, Van had a wonderful childhood; riding horses, roping calves, having fun, and generally causing mischief with his siblings and dozens of cousins.
Unfortunately, Van's Mother Pearl died when he was young and left eight children. Van could never speak of her without tears in his eyes the rest of his life.
As all young men of his era he joined the army and served during WWII. After he returned from service he went to college on the GI bill and married his high school girl friend Virginia Herrmann. Van and Virginia always thought it was amazing that two people whose name started with V found each other. Twas meant to be.
Soon after starting a family, Van created his own business and founded Sun Insurance Agency. His business was a success and he was well respected in the Insurance community for 40 years.
Van and Virginia were married for almost 50 years until Virginia's death in 1994. They traveled with friends and family to historical sights in Europe, family vacations with kids and grandkids to Disneyland, and water skiing at the family cabin in Bear Lake. They often went to Las Vegas to see all the shows, with Sinatra being a favorite.
But most of their travel revolved around golf. Van was a life-long athlete starting in high school at South High, where he lettered in basketball and track. As an adult he played tennis and was a beautiful skier, on snow and water.
But his life-long love was golf. He played at Hidden Valley Country Club for 50 years, won many local tournaments, and had 7 holes-in-one. His many trophies lined our home. As he got older golf included a great group of friends who ate breakfast together, argued politics and golfed into their 90's .
He was a sports fan, loved the Jazz, and would call his grandsons in Texas and Arizona at half time to discuss the game. He belonged to the U of U Crimson Club and watched football games with grandson Alex and nephew Tom Stout.
Van's greatest achievement was just being Van. He was kind to everyone, incredibly generous and thoughtful. He never forgot a birthday or holiday, and at Christmas was known as "VanaClaus." But he celebrated all year long giving little gifts, sending flowers and letting you know you mattered. He was a voracious reader all his life. He read histories, biographies, fiction and classics. In his later years the Patrick O'Brian series was a constant, and he read all eight Outlander books twice.
Van was a dapper dresser and always had stylish clothes. He was kind of a hipster before that was "a thing." He always looked like he stepped out of a bandbox, even in his later years when it was difficult to dress himself. Van was also a card shark and knew every card that was played, even in the hospital after he broke his hip.
He was a wonderful father and a fantastic grandfather. He didn't just give gifts, he gave his time. He spent time taking grandkids on special dinner and movie dates.
He showed up to all their games and recitals, built dog houses together, played cards and had great 4th of July fireworks displays and water fights. He was just a lot of fun. Van loved life, and there was a reason. He was damn good at it.
Van is survived by his children, Susan Spencer, Shauna (Brian) Moench, David (Joey) Spencer, his grandchildren, Adam Merkley, Alexander Merkley , Monica Moench Bellenger (Hunter), Dylan Moench, Duncan ( Sarah) Moench, and Creighton Moench, three great granddaughters Briton and Katherine Merkley and Saffron Bellenger, special niece Debbie (Apryll) Dougherty, Blakely Summerfield, and close friend Don Geis .
We would like to recognize his daughter Susan and Grandson Alex for the caring attention they gave Van in his later years. We thank physical therapists Bob and Kathy at Highland Rehab, everyone at Cottonwood Creek Senior Living, especially Charles, Tom, Marlena , Shannon, and Jen, and everyone at Active Care Hospice-- Kaitlin , Mike, and Van's wonderful angel Michelle.
There will not be a service for Van at this time. A private family memorial will take place when it is safe to do so. Please leave condolences and memories at www.Wasatchlawn.com If you want send a surprise bouquet of flowers to someone you love that's what he would do.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 24 to May 26, 2020