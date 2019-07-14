|
1950 ~ 2019
West Jordan -Su'a Tua Vatau Siaki (Rocky), 68, passed away July 11, 2019. He was born to Vatau Siaki Faumui and Tanuli Tua Su'a October 14, 1950 in Western Samoa. Growing up in the islands, he enjoyed swimming, fishing, dear friendships, making mischief, and feeling the love of family.
Su'a attended school in Pesega, Samoa (Church College of Western Samoa), BYU- Hawaii and BYU-Provo, graduating in law enforcement. He was an entertainer and worked his way through school performing for the Polynesian Cultural Center, and BYU's own Lamanite Generation and Young ambassadors. His love of entertaining was lifelong and his favorite audience was his friends at CCWS.
He married Pam Campbell January 25, 1980 in the Provo LDS temple in Utah.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served an LDS mission in Samoa. He served as a Gospel Doctrine and youth teacher in Sunday School, in the Sunday School Presidency, and as a home teacher.
Su'a's career was in law enforcement. As a young man he served as a constable in Western Samoa. He also served as a student security officer at BYU, assistant chief of BYU-Hawaii Security, and served for 20 years as an officer in the Salt Lake County Sherriff's Office.
Su'a is survived by his wife of 39 years, Pam; children Jenilyn Su'a (Siaki) Satuala, Jamie Su'a, Manti (Rachel) Su'a, and Arthur Michael (Malina) Su'a; grandchildren Laki, Leila, Cora, June, Isikeli and Rocky to come in September; siblings Fegauiai'i (Iatua) Mulu, Aniva (Tepa) Maposua, Nimo (Telesia) Siaki, sisters-in-law MaryLinda Wright, Shanna Campbell and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Amelia (Bernard) Ah-Kiau, Ali'itasi Siaki and brother Taio'o (Tutulu) Papali'i.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Jordan Oaks Stake Center, 8117 S. Leslie Drive, West Jordan, Utah 84088. A viewing will be held at the Stake Center on Wednesday, July 17th from 6 to 8 p.m. A Family Service will be held on Thursday at the Stake Center at 9 a.m. Interment at the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Church College of Western Samoa (CCWS) student scholarship fund: CCWS Alumni USA Association, PO Box 1515, Riverton, UT 84065-151. Tax ID 65-1272781.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
