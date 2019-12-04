|
Vaudis Geneal Day Evans
Jan 24, 1927 ~ Nov 30, 2019
Our sweet wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Vaudis Geneal Day Evans passed away November 30, 2019 at the age of 92 from causes incident to age.
Vaudis was born in Draper, Utah on January 24, 1927 to Willard Snow Day and Melva Eliza Allen. She grew up, with her siblings Allen and Marcelyn, in Draper and as they said, "they were related to everyone". She especially loved her sister who passed away just three weeks ago. She started music lessons at a young age and became an accomplished pianist. She also played the clarinet in the Jordan High School marching band graduating in 1945.
She married her WWII sailor, Alan George Evans, in Union, Utah on February 7, 1946, after which they enjoyed an extended honeymoon to Long Beach, California until he was discharged from the Navy. They were married for 73 years and had two children. Alan and Vaudis moved numerous times finally landing in Ogden, Utah. She had a successful career at Weber State University and loved the people she worked with and her time there.
She loved music and dancing of all sorts. Her favorite "gig" was playing for the Primary which she did for over 50 years. She loved the ballet and tap-danced at the Golden Hours into her 80's. A visit with Vaudis always included playing cards, and she loved reading all her life.
Vaudis had a large extended family of uncles, aunts and cousins. She loved them all. She never missed a birthday or anniversary and was interested in everyone's life and successes. She loved to watch sports and especially her Wildcats and Utah Jazz.
Vaudis will be greatly missed by her husband, daughter, Connie (Ronald C.) Ray; son, Rodney A. Evans; grandchildren Clark (Nicole) Ray, Camie (Steve) Sugden, Aimee (Jayme) Allred, Sunny Evans, Eddie Evans, and Jeffrey Evans and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother W. Allen Day, and sister Marcelyn Neil.
We sincerely want to thank all the caregivers at Pineview Rehab facility, Legacy House at Parklane Assisted Living and Inspiration Hospice. All were incredibly kind to our mother.
A short Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Weber State University Wildcat Club Athletic Fund at https://weberstatesports.com/sports/2017/6/28/donate-to-wsu-athletics.aspx?id=295.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019