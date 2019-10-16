|
|
Vaughn England Dansie
1927 ~ 2019
Midvale, UT-Vaughn England Dansie, age 91, passed away at his home on October 12, 2019 in Midvale, Utah. He was born on October 23, 1927 to Rulon and Beatrice Smith Dansie in Riverton, Utah. He married Beverly Rose Teakle on July 7, 1948.
Vaughn is survived by his wife; children Mike, Bonnie (Ken) Jackson, Richard (Patricia), Ronald (Debbie), Jay (Christy); sister Barbara Beck; brothers Merlin and Lee; 36 grandchildren; 53 great grandchildren; and 3 and half great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Marion, Darrell, Loran, George Dansie; and sister Joyce Beck.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Midvale East 4th Ward 87 East 7100 South, Midvale, Utah. Viewings will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, and on Saturday from 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM at the same location. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. Longer obituary can be found at MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019