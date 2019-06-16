Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Resources
More Obituaries for Vaughn Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vaughn Lewis Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vaughn Lewis Smith Obituary
Vaughn Lewis Smith
1941-2019
Vaughn Lewis Smith, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away June 1, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Born April 15, 1941 to Lewis and Phyllis Smith, passed away June 1, 2019 of heart failure, surrounded by his family. He was married for 56 years to his sweetheart, Maria. They were such magical years.
Survived by wife, children, Tracy (Terry) Crist, Vaughn and Michelle Winn; six grandchildren, Dallas, Jennifer, Riley, Bailey, Kennedy and Gage; 9 great-grandchildren, sister, Carole Kent Macintire, other family, Troy Rasmussen, Guy Wynn, Sherry Rasmussen, Todd Rasmussen, Tammy, Tiffany, Devan and Heidi (Brandon) and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, mother, daughter Kristine Rasmussen.
Vaughn love the Gospel and love the Emigration 20th Ward. He was an amazing man; we will miss him so much.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now