Vaughn R Snow

1929 ~ 2020

Vaughn R Snow passed away on July 28, 2020, son of Vernon Russell and Elisabeth Snow preceded in death by his parents and one sister Jean, he is survived by his loving wife Marilyn. They were married for 48 years, sealed in the Salt Lake temple in 1980. They had four children; Mark Snow and Connie Young and Rocky Snow, and Vicki Nuttall (Tom), 20 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Vaughn worked at Christenson Diamond for 48 years. Served in the Utah National Guard 115 ordinance during the Korean conflict. Bishop for 8 years, 4 years High council, 8 years in the Stake Presidency and four year service mission at the Conference Center with his wife Marilyn. Had a wonderful life and loved it every day. He and Marilyn retired in 1983 then traveled till old age caught up with them. He loved spending time with kids and grandchildren he Loved the Gospel and held the office of High Priest. He loved old Fords and cinnamon rolls. His parting words, "Till we meet again, all my love to each of you. Please visit Larkin Mortuary website to offer condolences. "Due to COVD-19, no public viewing is being held."



