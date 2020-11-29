Vaughn Ramon Rasmussen

1935 ~ 2020

Vaughn Ramon Rasmussen, age 85, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 after battling dementia for several years. Born April 3, 1935 to Stanley and Agness Rasmussen and the youngest of their 7 children. Vaughn was a proud Jordan Beetdigger and an outstanding athlete in football, basketball and tennis. He was the recipient of many athletic awards throughout his life. Vaughn attended BYU, where he played football until he served a mission in Denmark where his Grandfather, father and some of his brothers had all served. In 1960, he married Sharlene (Shari) Hoffman (later divorced). Together they had five children. Vaughn began working for Florsheim Shoes when he was in high school and went on to manage stores in Chicago, San Jose and Salt Lake City. He later opened his own shoe store in the Crossroads Mall. Vaughn married Judy Eagleston in 1995 (later divorced). Vaughn served in numerous callings for the LDS Church. Vaughn was loved by his family and his many friends. He was blessed with a quick wit, and easy smile and gentle nature to befriend those he met. Vaughn is survived by his children: Roger (Suzette), Korey (Alisha), Troy (Stephanie), Kristen Rasmussen-North, and Lynnie Johnson (Dave), 22 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his six siblings: Leah Steadman, Calvin, Vester, Rulon, Donnell and LeRoy. The family thanks Alta Ridge Memory Care for their kindness and care of Vaughn during the past 3 years. Please contact family members or Serenity Funeral Home for information regarding the funeral video conference.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store