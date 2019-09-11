|
Velate Jorgensen Callicott
1929 ~ 2019
In the early morning hours of Sunday, September 8, 2019 the heavens welcomed home our lovely wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Velate Jorgensen Callicott, with an exuberant clap of thunder. Velate was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Hans Wilford and Esther E. Barrett Jorgensen on April 13, 1929. Her father passed away when she was only 3 years old and she moved to Logan with her mother and sisters, Betty and Joy, who have all preceded her.
She loved attending school and growing up in Cache Valley where she made many lifelong friends. She loved to tell stories of all her childhood memories. As the youngest child, she lived with her mother until she was called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Toronto, Ontario Canada. After her mission she held various jobs in Logan then moved to San Diego for the adventure of a lifetime.
She moved back to Utah and went to work at Hercules. This is where she met and fell in love with her eternal companion Jerry Callicott. She had waited for many years to find him and they were married for time and all eternity on May 6, 1965 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with 4 children: Susan (Brad), Jeffrey (Stephanie), Lisa (Kelly) and Paula (Brian). They have been overjoyed to welcome 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandbabies. Velate was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held many leadership positions, but her great love was studying and teaching the gospel to others. She cherished the eternal family she and Jerry built together.
Funeral services in her honor will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at the LDS chapel located at 12525 S. Redwood Road, Riverton, Utah. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the same chapel. To honor Velate's wishes, this will be closed casket. Her presence will be sorely missed here on earth but celebrated in heaven.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019