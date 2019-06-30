|
1945 ~ 2019
Grandma Velda Deon Sweat-Baxter (Grams), 74, of Bountiful, Utah, passed away on June 19th, 2019 in Blackfoot, Idaho. Velda was born in Heber, Utah to Louis and Vera Sweat on February 26th 1945. She graduated from Bountiful High School in 1961. She married Elmer Jones DeMoss in Salt Lake City, Utah and worked as a CS Technician for Shriners Hospital in Salt Lake City for over 25 years. Velda is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Vera Sweat, her sister Lois Groesbeck, her baby brother Neal and baby sister Estrella. Velda is survived by her brother Ralph, sister Ellen Beaver, 4 children; Steven DeMoss (Anita), Sharrell Baxter, Sheila Stewart and Laurie Moore, 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous friends that adored her. Thank you for being our mom and giving us the strength for living. We love you so much and miss you more!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 30, 2019