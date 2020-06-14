I love Velma and spent many Saturdays volunteering and worshipping beside her at St. Francis of Assissi with the women at the prison. She is a marvelous, down to earth, person with a great faith. She is with God now; I love her fiercely joyful way of expressing the meaning of faith. I will really miss her presence here, yet, I am sure she is kicking the cane to the curb and dancing in heaven right now!



God surround the Cain family, and especially you, Don!



Go in love, dear Velma,

Much love,

Dr. Leslie Whited

