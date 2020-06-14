Velma Marie Clossen Cain
1936 ~ 2020
Kearns, Utah-Velma Marie Clossen Cain 83, passed away on June 9, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born November 21, 1936 in Brighton, Colorado. She was the youngest of six children to Lillian and Alva Chead Clossen. She married Donel Cain on March 4, 1956. During her life, she was a devoted follower of her personal Saviour, Jesus and was never shy to tell someone about it. Along with being a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she traveled with her husband across the country for 5 years helping to build churches doing whatever was asked. Earlier in life she taught Child Evangelism Fellowship to small children in the Salt Lake Valley and later volunteering to go to the state prison to talk with the prisoners. These actions brought her many, many lifelong friends due to her honest love and care for everyone. Her grandchildren labeled her as "The best babysitter ever" and her love of baking helped with that title. She was a lifelong football fan who looked forward to both college and professional football games. She will be missed!! Survived by Husband Donel; Children: Lynnette (Garry), Debbie (Michael), Leajean (Steve), Donnie (Patty), Bruce (Stephanie), 13 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren and one on the way.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Salt Lake Rescue Mission https://rescuesaltlake.org/donate

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
2 entries
June 13, 2020
velma was a special caring lady. we are thinking about you and your family and praying for your comfort
barbara lipsey
Friend
June 11, 2020
I love Velma and spent many Saturdays volunteering and worshipping beside her at St. Francis of Assissi with the women at the prison. She is a marvelous, down to earth, person with a great faith. She is with God now; I love her fiercely joyful way of expressing the meaning of faith. I will really miss her presence here, yet, I am sure she is kicking the cane to the curb and dancing in heaven right now!

God surround the Cain family, and especially you, Don!

Go in love, dear Velma,
Much love,
Dr. Leslie Whited
MOSAIC Inter-Faith Ministries &
St. Francis of Assisi Christian Church (DoC)
(2nd to right in pic below)
Dr Leslie Ann Whited
Friend
