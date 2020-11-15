VeNae Emily Ek Duckworth
1934 ~ 2020
Magna, UT-Beloved mother and grand-mother, VeNae Emily Ek Duckworth, age 86, died Nov. 11, 2020.
She was born Jan. 11, 1934 in Magna, UT to Rebecca Rushton and John Marvin Ek and raised in Magna where she met her eternal companion and sweetheart Robert (Bob) W. Duckworth. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints April 5, 1951. They lived in Magna their entire lives, except for a couple of years when Bob was in the Navy.
Together they raised a loving family consisting of six children, 25 grandchildren, 78 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She absolutely cherished every one of them.
VeNae graduated from Cyprus High School and worked for Granite School District food services for 30 years. She retired as a state-certified teacher and manager of the Hilda B. Jones Center kitchen. In this position, she loved and blessed the lives of special-needs children.
As an example of Christ-like love, she lived a wonderful life of service to others. VeNae enjoyed working in her yard and often assisted in yards of her neighbors. She was an amazing cook and in some way she was the life of every party.
She was always a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved her Heavenly Father.
VeNae is survived by five of her six children, Rick (Sherri Pope); Ryan (Diane Seat); Cory (Elva Hales); Cherry (Jeff Collins); and Shelby (Shayne Terry).
After Bob died, she married Donald H. Husband who was a great companion. He was loved by the entire family. Her surviving stepchildren are Ronald (Laura) and Karen (George Devries).
VeNae was preceded in death by Bob; Don; her son, Sand; and great grandson, Drake Perkins.
She is also survived by her brother, Marlin EK (JoAnne) and sister-in-law, Sharyn Baily (Floyd).
Due to Covid-19 concerns VeNae's wonderful life will be celebrated at a private graveside service November 19 at 1:00 p.m. Valley View Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com