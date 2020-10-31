1/2
Veone Kelson
1926 - 2020
West Valley City, UT-Veone Mickelsen Kelson, age 94, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. Born March 6, 1926 in Redmond, Utah to Arthur C. and Christy Breinholt Mickelsen. On May 8, 1944 she married the love of her life, Sidney Ray Kelson. They spent 62 wonderful years together until his death in October 2006. They were sealed in the temple in 2010. Veone was an active member of the Church. She was a visiting teacher for 30 years, served in the cub scouts, and the Primary. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitch, and playing cards. She is survived by her children, Ron (Connie) Kelson, Sandy; Gary (Shauna) Kelson, West Jordan; Dave (Wendy) Kelson, Sandy and Kathy (Scott) Stringham, Centerville; 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great. She is also survived by her sisters Colleen Nielson (Richfield) and Merle Whitlock (Midvale). Funeral services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at 4505 S 3420 W WVC. There will be a viewing held one hour prior to the service. Face masks and social distancing required. Interment: Redwood Memorial Estates, West Jordan, Utah.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
NOV
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
October 29, 2020
I love you so much Grandma! You were such a great role model to me. Thank you for being in my life. I can’t wait to see you again one day. I love you always.
Michael Kelson
