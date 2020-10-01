Vera B. Paxman
1919 ~ 2020
Vera was welcomed by her mother Ida Morris Bunker and her father William (Bill) Lang Bunker on December 3rd 1919. She completed her mortal journey on September 22nd 2020.
Vera was an amazing woman, a class act. She was a woman ahead of her time. She was a vibrant, intelligent, strong willed, determined, hardworking and frugal woman with many talents. She exemplified service, devotion, compassion, love, integrity, and work ethic to name a few. Vera was a woman who got things done!
Vera was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many capacities and especially loved being a Visiting Teacher. She and her husband enjoyed their service as ordinance workers in the Manti Temple. She always supported her husband Vaughn in his job as a Seminary teacher and his many Church callings. One of her greatest joys was to prepare and serve meals for General Authorities of the Church when they came to Nephi for Stake Conferences. Her food was delicious and her table always beautifully set.
Vera was very active in her community and won many awards for her volunteer work. She was a member of her political party and multiple organizations with leadership positions in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and Nephi Senior Citizens Society. She founded a woman's service and educational club in 1947 which remained active until 2014.
Vera's greatest contribution, and her family believe, her greatest legacy began in 1964 when she organized a Center for intellectually challenged people. The center helped many people and their families in Nephi and the neighboring communities. The organization evolved under her many years of leadership and later under the leadership of her husband and sons Gordon and Michael blessing the lives of many people until approximately 1992 when it was sold. A series of established companies are still providing services.
Vera is survived by her sisters Ida Beth Kimber and LeuWanna Beagley, son Gordon R. Paxman, daughters Jeannine Paxman and Sharon P. Bendoski (Scott), daughter in law Lorna R Paxman (Mike), and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and six sisters, her husband Vaughn J Paxman, her sons David C. Paxman and Michael V. Paxman, and grandchildren Kevin Paxman, Tanya Bendoski, and J. Derek Bendoski, and great grandchild Mike Bensch.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the Nephi Stake Center (355 North 100 West) with a viewing Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home (94 West 300 North). Interment will be at Vine Bluff Cemetery, Nephi, Utah. Funeral services will be streamed live on Goff Mortuary's Facebook page. www.goffmortuary.com