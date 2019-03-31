Home

Hullinger Mortuary
457 E 300 N
Roosevelt, UT 84066
435-722-2426
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Roosevelt East Stake Center
502 North 600 East
Verden Christopher Heaton Obituary
Verden Heaton
1928 ~ 2019
Ballard, Utah-Verden Christopher Heaton, Sr., passed away March 28, 2019.
Born January 16, 1928 in Alton, Utah to Wilford Allen and Ina Glover Heaton. Married Alice May Andersen on October 28, 1949 in the St. George Temple. She died July 22, 2009.
Survived by his children, Ina (Paul) Nielson, Jesse (Terry) Clark, Jerri (Dallas) Harrison, Chris (Connie) Heaton, David (Debbie) Clark, Virginia Roybal, Tina (Brian) Daniels, son-in-law, Allen Betts,33 grandchildren, and 96 great grandchildren. His siblings, Eldred (LaVon) Heaton, Lamoine (Kerri) Heaton, sister-in-law, Hilda Heaton, brothers-and sisters-in-law, Dale & Glenna Andersen, and Olie & Joyce Andersen.
Preceded in death by his sweetheart, Alice May Heaton, daughter, Verdene Betts, son-in-law, Billy Davis, grandchildren, CJ Seeley, Shauntae Welborn, brother, Jim Heaton, in-laws, Joyce & Glen Mac Murdock, and Carla & Woody Woodbury.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Roosevelt East Stake Center, 502 North 600 East. Viewings will be held on Tuesday evening at the Hullinger Mortuary, 457 East 300 North, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday at the church from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m.
Burial in the Gusher Cemetery with military honors presented by the Utah National Guard and the Roosevelt American Legion.
Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
